The Rotary Club of Lander’s annual Buffalo Barbecue at Lander City Park is on again this July 4th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual fund raiser for the club’s community and service projects is held just south of the baseball fields at the park.

Tickets will be on sale along the Lander Pioneer Days July 4th Parade route, plus at the Chamber of Commerce.

See the poster below for other information: