Fort Washakie man gets prison for failing to register as sex offender

Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced LEONARD DALE HEADLEY, 62, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming on June 9, 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender. Headley was arrested in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He received 14 months of imprisonment, to be followed by 60 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case.

Advertisement