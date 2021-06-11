Shoshoni Day & 25th Annual Flywheelers show on tap this weekend in Shoshoni

Shoshoni is the place to be this weekend for the 25th anniversary of the Wind River Flywheelers annual antique tractor and engine show. The event runs both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Shoshoni Day is also on tap with a Pancake Breakfast to kick off the day at 7-10 a.m. at the Community Room followed by a “Made in Fremont County” food, crafts, items at the Shoshoni Recreation District building at 97 S. Maple.

Advertisement

Other events Saturday, in addition to the Flywheelers, include a Poker Run, A Water Splash and Firetruck at the Town Park, a Cowboy Poetry gathering from 4-5 at the Community Room followed a bake sale and pulled pork dinner then music and dancing by Pack’n the Mail.

Here is the Flywheelers schedule: