The Riverton Post 10 American Legion Raiders Baseball Team will be on the road this weekend to the Treasure State to play the Billings Halos in a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Raiders dropped a doubleheader to the Casper Drillers.

Casper Drillers 6 Riverton 4

Casper Drillers 21 Riverton 12