Peak Winds over 60 mph recorded Thursday

A strong cold front blasted east through Western and Central Wyoming yesterday afternoon and evening. Included below are the peak wind gusts of 50 mph or more. Check out a detailed county listing of the 12-hour peak wind gusts ending at 9pm Thursday. The strongest wind gusts have been in the Cody Foothills along the east slope of the Absaroka Range.

Peak winds recorded by 9 p.m. Thursday included 63 mph at Red Canyon, 61 mph at Hunt Field Airport in Lander, 57 mph at Pavillion, 56 at Crowheart, 55 mph at Thermopolis, 53 at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton and 52 mph at South Pass.