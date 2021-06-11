Larry Nance Jr. Finalist for NBA Cares Award

Former Wyoming Cowboy and current Cleveland Cavalier Larry Nance Jr. was named as one of 10 finalist for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. Voting for the award is on social media and will conclude on June 19 at 9:59 p.m. MT. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the season long winner will be announced during the postseason.

Nance Jr., who just finished his third full season with the Cavs is heavily involved in the community. This season Nance helped raise money and create awareness for local businesses in the area by wearing a shirt for the business and auctioning off his jersey and shoes after every game donating that to the local business featured. Nance also matched what was raised in the auction along with the Cavs to triple the donation. In all, Nance raised over $220,000 for 72 local businesses.

He also founded the Athletes vs. Chron’s and Colitis Foundation. The foundation helps raise awareness for both diseases among adolescents. The foundation also helps children see their potential as athletes during the diagnoses.

The season long award honors a player’s continued commitment to positively impact his community through sustained efforts and difference-making work over the course of the season. The winner will receive the award during a virtual presentation with team, league and Kaiser Permanente officials, and a $25,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be made on his behalf to an organization of his choosing. The 10 nominees include the offseason winner, six monthly winners and three additional players selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work.

Fans can now vote for their preferred season long award nominee via Jebbit, a mobile platform specializing in data collection, where they can view and select videos highlighting each player’s impact. They are also able to vote on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #DavidRobinson). Votes cast via Jebbit then reposted on Twitter will count as two separate votes and retweets will also be counted.