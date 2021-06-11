Lander’s Calvert commits to CWC Rustlers

From Wyopreps.com

Lander Valley High School graduate Jonas Calvert has committed to play basketball at Central Wyoming College for the Rustlers in Riverton.

The 6-6 forward was an all-conference selection during his senior season for the Tigers. He started every game last season for Lander. Calvert averaged 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.7 blocked shots per game. He shot 48 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. Calvert also shot 71 percent from the foul line.

He helped Lander to a 16-7 overall record and a 3-3 mark in the Class 3A Northwest Quadrant. The Tigers finished third at the 3A West Regional tournament and went 1-2 at the 3A state boys basketball tournament.

Calvert played in 22 games as a junior for Lander and averaged 1.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

He also ran cross country and played soccer at Lander Valley High School. On the pitch, Calvert made 23 saves as the Tigers’ goalkeeper. He also scored one goal during his senior season this spring.

Calvert will join former teammate Niieihii Black with the Rustlers.

Central Wyoming College is coached by Brad Schmit. The Rustlers went 5-14 overall in the 2020-21 season.