KTAK Back, to Back, to Back Wyoming Radio Station of the Year: A WAB First

Article Updated: June 11, 2021
WyoToday Media's KTAK FM was named the Station of the Year for the third consecutive year in the annual broadcasters competition in Wyoming.

Riverton Radio captures five first place awards in Wyoming’s annual broadcasting contest, seven total; Wyotoday.com top digital site

WyoToday Media’s KTAK-FM 93.9 Wyoming’s BIG Country in Riverton, was named today Wyoming’s Small Market Radio Station-of-the-Year for an unprecedented third year in row. The honor made WAB history making KTAK Wyoming’s only radio station to win the Station-of-the-Year honors three consecutive years.

WyoToday Media competes in the WAB’s Small Market Radio category.

Overall, KTAK-FM captured five first place awards and two runners-up for a total of seven awards in the 2020 competition, judged this year by the Nebraska Broadcasters Association.

WAB Honors for WyoToday Media:

Radio Station-of-the -year KTAK-FM, 93.9 Wyoming’s BIG Country for the third year-in-a-row;

• First Place Best Radio Show for Rusty Wuertz and the Renegade Wakeup show each weekday morning;

• First Place Best Radio Commercial Campaign also went to Rusty Wuertz, KTAK, for B&M Septic;

• First Place for Best Public Service Campaign, WyoToday Media’s Stuff the Bus Christmas Toy Drive coordinated by LeAnn Sanderson;

• First Place Best Use of Digital Media, for the second consecutive year, News Director Ernie Over and Wyotoday.com;

• KTAK’s Erick Pauley was the runner-up in the Best Sports Play-by-Play category and;

• A commercial for the Southside Exxon in Thermopolis for Champs Chicken gained a runner-up honor for Best Single Radio Commercial.

WyoToday Media Program Director Rusty Wuertz with the Station-of-the-Year, Best Radio Show-of-the-Year and Best Commercial-of-the-Year plaques in her studio.

