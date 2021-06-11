KTAK Back, to Back, to Back Wyoming Radio Station of the Year: A WAB First

Riverton Radio captures five first place awards in Wyoming’s annual broadcasting contest, seven total; Wyotoday.com top digital site

WyoToday Media’s KTAK-FM 93.9 Wyoming’s BIG Country in Riverton, was named today Wyoming’s Small Market Radio Station-of-the-Year for an unprecedented third year in row. The honor made WAB history making KTAK Wyoming’s only radio station to win the Station-of-the-Year honors three consecutive years.

WyoToday Media competes in the WAB’s Small Market Radio category.

Overall, KTAK-FM captured five first place awards and two runners-up for a total of seven awards in the 2020 competition, judged this year by the Nebraska Broadcasters Association.

WAB Honors for WyoToday Media:

• Radio Station-of-the -year KTAK-FM, 93.9 Wyoming’s BIG Country for the third year-in-a-row;

• First Place Best Radio Show for Rusty Wuertz and the Renegade Wakeup show each weekday morning;

• First Place Best Radio Commercial Campaign also went to Rusty Wuertz, KTAK, for B&M Septic;

• First Place for Best Public Service Campaign, WyoToday Media’s Stuff the Bus Christmas Toy Drive coordinated by LeAnn Sanderson;

• First Place Best Use of Digital Media, for the second consecutive year, News Director Ernie Over and Wyotoday.com;

• KTAK’s Erick Pauley was the runner-up in the Best Sports Play-by-Play category and;

• A commercial for the Southside Exxon in Thermopolis for Champs Chicken gained a runner-up honor for Best Single Radio Commercial.