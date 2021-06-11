Gordon Frustrated with EPA Pivot on WOTUS definition

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) have announced plans to reverse the Trump administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule and revise the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS). Governor Gordon has issued the following statement in response to the announcement:

It is frustrating and deeply disturbing to see that the agencies are yet again pivoting, without any consultation with Governors, on a very important matter governing the Clean Water Act’s jurisdiction. I see no need to revisit the rulemaking and am happy with where the rule currently stands. I also want to remind the agencies that states are co-regulators of our waters. The EPA and Corps should tap into our expertise and approach us cooperatively as the agency continues its review.