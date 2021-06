An early morning fire on Mary Anne Drive in Riverton resulted in the gutting of a home, but no one was injured.

The alarm was called in just after 5:15 a.m. for the fire, which initial investigation appeared to have started on a deck attached to the house.

The occupants of the dwelling were asleep inside, but noise of the fire apparently woke them up and they escaped unhurt.

The Wyoming Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.