That haze in the atmosphere you are seeing is smoke from adjacent state fires

Article Updated: June 9, 2021
With clearing skies, we are able to see some of the wildfire smoke plumes in the Desert Southwest, Utah and Colorado. In this flow pattern, that wildfire smoke will continue to filter into the Cowboy State.

