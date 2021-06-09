Storer Scholars: Seven UW Students to Experience Place-Based Science Education

The group includes one Riverton High School graduate.

Seven University of Wyoming students will receive hands-on training in place-based science education with Teton Science Schools (TSS) this summer as part of the Storer Scholars Program.

The students recently were honored during an online ceremony.

Citlalli Almejo-Ponce, of Riverton; Katrin “Kate” Herden, of Laramie; Emmalee Hoopes, of Sheridan; Kim Johnson, of Rockville Centre, N.Y.; Kaycee Kelly, of Shell; Michaela McGee, of Montara, Calif.; and Addison Perryman, of Cheyenne, were named the 2021 cohort of Storer Scholars.

The students include undergraduates from the UW College of Education and a master’s degree student from the Science and Math Teaching Center. The students will receive a stipend and support a virtual program called Dive into Place this summer.

The Storer Scholars will receive training from TSS to gain a deep understanding of place-based education and the TSS framework. They will use their newfound knowledge to create video energizers for the Dive into Place virtual program. This program sends students out on hourlong missions in their communities using smartphones to explore the ecology, culture and economy of their places.

“This year, due to our COVID-19 modifications, all of the Storer Scholars will be working remotely to create videos to support the Dive into Place program,” says Addie Deupree, a TSS faculty member and coordinator for the Storer Scholars Program. “They will build knowledge and skills in the creation of videos; write scripts; review and give feedback for each other’s work; and finalize edits. These videos are intended to be an opportunity for Storer Scholars to apply what they learn from the place-based education course in a practical way.”

Here is more information about this year’s Storer Scholars:

— Almejo-Ponce is majoring in elementary education. She was described by Associate Professor Amy Roberts as “a serious and mature individual who is driven by a motivation to obtain a high level of achievement and meaning. She is regarded by classmates, professors and mentors as a model University of Wyoming student.”

— Herden is an elementary education major. “She is a smart and positive independent thinker who enjoys learning and teaching others,” says Joseph Schroer, an assistant lecturer. “She is passionate about children learning in the outdoor environment, and she supports the development of community alongside cultural knowledge, promoting equality in her groups and in the broader community and state at large.”

— Hoopes is majoring in elementary education at UW. “Emmalee is dedicated and passionate to equitable opportunities for all individuals.” says Christi Thompson, coordinator of the Teacher Preparation and Advising Office. “She has successfully demonstrated an extremely strong willingness and ability to be flexible with unexpected challenges. Emmalee is enthusiastic and engaged in promoting student success in the classroom and in the community.”

— Johnson is a master’s degree student in the natural science education, and environment and natural resources program. “Kimberly is very professional. She has high standards for student work and is reflective of her practice and interactions with students,” says Dan McCoy, an associate lecturer. “She wants to continue to improve through feedback and retrospection, a trait that is highly important as an educator.”

— Kelly is a secondary English education major in the College of Education. “Kaycee’s sensitivity and responsiveness to others’ needs were among the qualities I recognized most keenly in her many strengths,” says Associate Lecturer April Heaney. “She listens carefully to others’ thoughts, shows compassion and sincerity, and continues to process conversations after they have occurred. She is adept at understanding even high-level feedback and making immediate revisions.”

— McGee is majoring in elementary education and special education. “Michaela is continually working to better prepare herself for her future as an educator,” says Associate Lecturer Tiffany Hunt. “She is truly passionate about education and wants to become an effective and successful teacher.”

— Perryman is a secondary science education major. “Addison has worked to help students become more confident and excited about biology,” says Jess Willford, a manager in UW’s LeaRN Program. “As a tutor, Addison is exceedingly patient and invested in her students’ success. Addison is very accomplished at taking complex concepts and putting them into terms that students can easily understand. Addison promotes independent learning. She wants students to become confident in their academics and college life, and creates opportunities for students to practice and hone these skills.”