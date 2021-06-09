Municipalities to get a few more beds in county lockup

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee on Tuesday said his Office is reclassifying inmate holding areas in the Detention Center in Lander to make more room for prisoners from Lander and Riverton.

In a report to the county commissioners, Lee said 14 additional beds are being made available in the reclassification effort. There will be some construction to provide sight and sound separation between male and female inmates. Lee said the extra beds are coming from the county’s old jail inside the courthouse.

Due to the number of inmates in the detention center, local municipalities, especially Riverton, have been sending their prisoners to jails in Thermopolis and Worland.

Lee said his Fiscal Year budget, with six weeks left in the budget year, is projected about $150,000 under what expenses had been anticipated. Any unused funds would be returned to the county’s general fund.