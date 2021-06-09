Breaking News

Hot and Dry for Wednesday

Very warm and dry today with elevated fire weather conditions across the area. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low 90°s for Riverton and Shoshoni, the low to mid-90s for the Bighorn Basin, in the high 80s for Lander and Jeffrey City and in the high 70s for Dubois.

