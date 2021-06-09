Breaking News

Good Sportsmanship Awards Presented to Soccer Athletes

News
Article Updated: June 9, 2021
Comments Off on Good Sportsmanship Awards Presented to Soccer Athletes
Riverton School Board membert Lynette Jeffres presented the WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards to Ethen Vaughn and Sean Carruth. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

At Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting, Wyoming High School Activities Association Good Sportsmanship Awards were presented to several Riverton High Soccer athletes.

Advertisement

Receiving the awards were Ethen Vaughn and Sean Carruth for their sportsmanship and play during the

Post navigation

Posted in: