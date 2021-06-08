Wind River/Sweetwater Sage Grouse Working Group to meet in Lander this month

The Wind River/Sweetwater Sage Grouse Working Group will discuss adaptive management with regard to the Sage Grouse Executive Orders as well as other business at its Thursday, June 24 meeting. The meeting will begin at 9 am in the conference room across from the Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Drive. Interested public can attend meetings either in-person or virtually through ZOOM.

The Wind River/Sweetwater River Sage-Grouse Local Working Group is one of eight local working groups statewide. Each is composed of citizens representing various stakeholder groups interested in sage grouse conservation and associated land management issues.

To listen via ZOOM simply click on the link a few minutes before the meeting. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87131240385?pwd=bEh1Qlh0S09IaTBQUFlhTkkrTTVNZz09

To find more information about Wyoming’s Local Sage Grouse Working Groups and to view meeting details visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management/Sage-Grouse-Local-Working-Groups or contact Wildlife Biologist Stan Harter at 307-332-2688.

All interested public are encouraged to attend. Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call (307) 332-2688. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.