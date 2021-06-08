UW Honor Rolls announced for Spring Semester

President’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists 50 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties on the 2021 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at: www.uwyo.edu/.

Students are:

Crowheart

Riley Rux

Dubois

Ione R. Chandler

Kellyn Breyley Chandler

Hudson

Ryann P. Koivupalo

Lander

Kailee S. Behunin

Sophia R. Bove

Allison N. Brown

Emma Jo Comstock

Emma E. Crane

Molly Fehringer

Abbigale L. Hamilton

Maria Kulow

Danika R. Rohn

Hannah N. Skinner

Paul Spriggs

Rachel A. Stoinski

Jordan N. Troxel

Lucy Urbanski

Connor Michael Wilkinson

Tina Yaw

Pavillion

Alexander C. Finch

Ben Zoller

Riverton

Joseph Benn Thornton

Hally Beers

Troy Garret Cassity

Cody R. Chancellor

Shaylee Laree Conner

Eoin J. Crane

Jayd M. Dion

Alexander Scott Fabricus

Miracle P. Gardner

Cora Jensen

Mackenzie Kellner

Tonya D. Martin

Cole F. Nelson

Gina M. Reed

Trevon J. Stevens

Gabrielle A. Vincent

Sean Watts



Joseph Benn Thornton

Troy Garret Cassity

Cody R. Chancellor

Shaylee Laree Conner

Eoin J. Crane

Jayd M. Dion

Alexander Scott Fabricus

Miracle P. Gardner

Cora Jensen

Mackenzie Kellner

Tonya D. Martin

Cole F. Nelson

Gina M. Reed

Trevon J. Stevens

Gabrielle A. Vincent

Sean Watts

Thermopolis

Amanda D. Chism

Kaylee DeVries

Haley McDermott

Hannah R. Ozmon



Worland

Karter D. Dunham

Cherith R. Ferrett

Shania L. Hernandez

Joshua Luke Kelton

BreAnna P. Parra

Hailey E. Schumacher

Tatum M. Zimmerman

Provost’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties on the 2021 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Dubois

Jesse McClellen Hawk

Kinnear

Royal K. Wells

Lander

Erik Blunck

Dustin Lawrence Clark

Robin Larson

Raquel L. Likos

Annalee Prindle Neary

Annikki M. Peterson

Sydney Polson

Pavillion

Charles David Dechert

Riverton

Mackenzie S. Becker

Taylor J. DeVries

Patricia Ann Pingree

Amber Shaw

Michaela M. Tschirhart

Shoshoni

Lisa Nichole Hoffman

Thermopolis

Joni Christiansen

Chloe Renae Crosby

Niki Jo Hill



Worland

Riley J. Harman

Greg T. Hunter

Blaine W. Kroger

Kyle J. Lamb

Luke A. Lamb

Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties on the 2021 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

Advertisement

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Crowheart

Reata D. Hindman

Dubois

Dalton J. Finley

Amy Grant

Julia Elle Halmay

Amber M. Sessock

Kallen Elayna Snow

Fort Washakie

Veronica Lalasa Acosta-Engavo



Hudson

Noah Ryan Knell

Lander

Hannah Arnold

Alana Boies

Jacob Farrell Calhoun

Madison B. Chance

Joseph Colton Crane

Karina Lynn M. Estep

Alexis L. Fontaine

Jaclyn N. Hudson

McKenna B. Kail

Rachel P. Kauffman

Morgan Kitchen

Nicholas Kulow

Nesto Yero Lowham

Kiley A. McConnell

Makayla M. McPherson

Kenzie C. McPhie

Johanna James Nielsen

Flint J. Pokorny

Emilee Robins

Alexiss Romero

Joshua Trembly

Christina Weller

Jackson G. Weller

Jedediah Welsh

Riverton

Kaylee M. Bond

Jason Brown

Micah R. Conner

Kaitlin Cunningham

Jackson R. Ellison

Carrie B. Faaberg

Paige Huntsman

William Arthur Mumme

Kolbi Pickinpaugh

Cameron S. Schoening

Tanner Selvig

Riley P. Thomas

Max D. Wardner

Savana Whitehurst

Thane L. Zickefoose

Ten Sleep

Zayne Michael Cooper



Thermopolis

Taydee Landrum

Cassandra Norskog

Jeffery W. Van Antwerp

Worland

Wyatt Samuel Douglas

Pete D. Douzenis

Luke J. Mortimer

William M. Mortimer

Emily P. Myers

Tommi Olson

Katelin N. Scheuerman

Brooke Seidel

Breann I. Swing

Charlee E. Townsend

Kelby L. VanDeest

Emiliano Vega

Aaron Thomas Vigil

Emily Morgan Wheeler

Kylie Joyce Woffinden

