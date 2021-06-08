UW Honor Rolls announced for Spring Semester

President’s Honor Roll
The University of Wyoming lists 50 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties on the 2021 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at: www.uwyo.edu/.
Students are:
Crowheart
Riley Rux
Dubois
Ione R. Chandler
Kellyn Breyley Chandler
Hudson
Ryann P. Koivupalo
Lander
Kailee S. Behunin
Sophia R. Bove
Allison N. Brown
Emma Jo Comstock
Emma E. Crane
Molly Fehringer
Abbigale L. Hamilton
Maria Kulow
Danika R. Rohn
Hannah N. Skinner
Paul Spriggs
Rachel A. Stoinski
Jordan N. Troxel
Lucy Urbanski
Connor Michael Wilkinson
Tina Yaw
Pavillion
Alexander C. Finch
Ben Zoller
Riverton
Joseph Benn Thornton
Hally Beers
Troy Garret Cassity
Cody R. Chancellor
Shaylee Laree Conner
Eoin J. Crane
Jayd M. Dion
Alexander Scott Fabricus
Miracle P. Gardner
Cora Jensen
Mackenzie Kellner
Tonya D. Martin
Cole F. Nelson
Gina M. Reed
Trevon J. Stevens
Gabrielle A. Vincent
Sean Watts
Thermopolis
Amanda D. Chism
Kaylee DeVries
Haley McDermott
Hannah R. Ozmon
Worland
Karter D. Dunham
Cherith R. Ferrett
Shania L. Hernandez
Joshua Luke Kelton
BreAnna P. Parra
Hailey E. Schumacher
Tatum M. Zimmerman
Provost’s Honor Roll
The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties on the 2021 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Dubois
Jesse McClellen Hawk
Kinnear
Royal K. Wells
Lander
Erik Blunck
Dustin Lawrence Clark
Robin Larson
Raquel L. Likos
Annalee Prindle Neary
Annikki M. Peterson
Sydney Polson
Pavillion
Charles David Dechert
Riverton
Mackenzie S. Becker
Taylor J. DeVries
Patricia Ann Pingree
Amber Shaw
Michaela M. Tschirhart
Shoshoni
Lisa Nichole Hoffman
Thermopolis
Joni Christiansen
Chloe Renae Crosby
Niki Jo Hill
Worland
Riley J. Harman
Greg T. Hunter
Blaine W. Kroger
Kyle J. Lamb
Luke A. Lamb
Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Roll
The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties on the 2021 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Crowheart
Reata D. Hindman
Dubois
Dalton J. Finley
Amy Grant
Julia Elle Halmay
Amber M. Sessock
Kallen Elayna Snow
Fort Washakie
Veronica Lalasa Acosta-Engavo
Hudson
Noah Ryan Knell
Lander
Hannah Arnold
Alana Boies
Jacob Farrell Calhoun
Madison B. Chance
Joseph Colton Crane
Karina Lynn M. Estep
Alexis L. Fontaine
Jaclyn N. Hudson
McKenna B. Kail
Rachel P. Kauffman
Morgan Kitchen
Nicholas Kulow
Nesto Yero Lowham
Kiley A. McConnell
Makayla M. McPherson
Kenzie C. McPhie
Johanna James Nielsen
Flint J. Pokorny
Emilee Robins
Alexiss Romero
Joshua Trembly
Christina Weller
Jackson G. Weller
Jedediah Welsh
Riverton
Kaylee M. Bond
Jason Brown
Micah R. Conner
Kaitlin Cunningham
Jackson R. Ellison
Carrie B. Faaberg
Paige Huntsman
William Arthur Mumme
Kolbi Pickinpaugh
Cameron S. Schoening
Tanner Selvig
Riley P. Thomas
Max D. Wardner
Savana Whitehurst
Thane L. Zickefoose
Ten Sleep
Zayne Michael Cooper
Thermopolis
Taydee Landrum
Cassandra Norskog
Jeffery W. Van Antwerp
Worland
Wyatt Samuel Douglas
Pete D. Douzenis
Luke J. Mortimer
William M. Mortimer
Emily P. Myers
Tommi Olson
Katelin N. Scheuerman
Brooke Seidel
Breann I. Swing
Charlee E. Townsend
Kelby L. VanDeest
Emiliano Vega
Aaron Thomas Vigil
Emily Morgan Wheeler
Kylie Joyce Woffinden