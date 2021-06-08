US287 paving begins north of Lander; Concrete repairs continue on Main Street

Asphalt paving operations have started north of Lander on the $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project/US287 pavement overlay project.

Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith said the pavement overlay begins just north of US287’s intersection with Blue Sky Highway (WY132) and continues past Fort Washakie.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience, but there will be traffic delays of up to 20 minutes in the area where asphalt paving is under way,” Smith said. “Traffic control will be handled by flaggers and pilot vehicles.”

Two-way traffic movements (a lane in each direction) are being maintained throughout the Lander streets project, as concrete ADA work continues adjacent to the eastbound lanes of US287/Main Street.

The $6.89 million US287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

The contractor’s preliminary work schedule shows work mostly complete by the middle of July.