Shoshone Lake Road Opening to be delayed for improvements

The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office will delay the opening of the Shoshone Lake Road this month to complete needed road maintenance. The work is scheduled to be complete by the end of June.

Roadwork will include the addition and compaction of road materials and improvements to drainage.

The Shoshone Lake Road is closed seasonally for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from early December through mid-June but this year, by delaying the opening of the road, the BLM can accomplish these needed improvements.

For more information, please contact the Lander Field Office at 307-332-8400. Follow @BLMWyoming on Facebook and Twitter for an update on the road’s reopening.