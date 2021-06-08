Breaking News

Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Exist Today

June 8, 2021
Sun on blue sky. LibreShot via Google Images

The combination of very low relative humidity, very warm temperatures and windy conditions will result in elevated fire weather conditions today over the east and south. Please make sure your campfires are completely out before leaving your campsite.

