Summer-like temperatures and dry weather continue today. Breezy winds will lead to elevated fire weather conditions across the southwest this afternoon. Tomorrow will be another warm, summery day, but some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Today’s high temperatures will be near 80 in Dubois, near 90 in Lander and Jeffrey City, and in the 90s in Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.

Tonight’s lows most in the upper 50s with 48 at Dubois