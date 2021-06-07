Aug 8, 1971 – Jun 3, 2021

A Rosary and Wake for Samantha Rae Thomas, 49, will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home 1531 Elmwood Dr., Beaver Creek. Cremation will follow services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.

Mrs. Thomas passed away on June 3, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 9, 1971 in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, daughter of Ivan H. and Alberta (Tyler) Thomas.

She grew up in Pine Ridge, SD before moving to Montana and then Wyoming. Sam worked at the Arapaho Clinic, Little Wind Casino in surveillance and most recently as a dishwasher at the Trailhead Restaurant. Sam enjoyed playing puzzle games, spending time at the casino as well as with her grandson, Octavian. In her younger years, Sam enjoyed horseback riding and was very good at basketball.

Ms. Thomas was baptized into the Catholic faith.

Survivors include her parents, Alberta and Donn Little; sons, Ivan Thomas and Troy (Mykayla) Thomas; adopted sons, Jesse Brady Bentle; sisters, Lori Thomas, Jolene Thomas, Tara Rudd, Donita Fulwilder; brothers, Charles RedCloud, Stacy Medicine Top, Ryan Tyler, Daniel Bell, Arnie Lafranier, Dominic LittleShield, Leroy CesspoochTravis, Daron Two Bulls, Chaskae Heninger; aunts, Wanda White, Pauline Fawn Perez, Kay Little, Leta Cesspooch Oldman; grandsons, Octavian Thomas, Karson Lopez; nephews, Nico Lopez, Santee Lopez, John Manges, Ismael Guzman, Jr., Timothy Blackbear, David Bluebird, Kyle So, Tyson Red Cloud, Sabre Whiting, Nevaeh Thomas, Jamie, Athena Moss, Honey Quiver, Josh Lynn Bear, Michelle McPerson; familes of Wanstall, C’Hair, Norse, Headley, Red Eagle Elk; cousins, Junie and Joan Brown.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ivan H. Thomas; son, Shaun Ashley Thomas; brother, Jason Tucker; niece Tabria RedCloud; paternald grandparents, Theresa Weston Two Bulls, Gayle Two Bulls; uncle Chaskae Thomas; aunt, Yvette Little, Linda Roper, Theresa “Huck” Two Bulls, Lela and Ty Homer, Ivan Two Bulls, Sr., Woody, Toni Little, TJ Little; maternal grandparents, Myrtle Wallace Wolfrange; aunts Rhea Spoonhunter, Roberta Lambert, George Smith, Robert Manges, Terrance Cesspooch; grandfathers, Henry Tyler, Jr., Frank Tyler, Harry Tyler, Alta Brown, Iva Brown, Clarence Tyler, John Lee Tyler, Arlene Tyler.

