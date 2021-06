February 25, 1947-February 10,2021

Celebration of Life for Robert Frank Raynor

Please join our family and friends to celebrate Robert on Friday, July 2nd at 1450 Mortimore Lane in Lander. We will be sharing memories and stories, with a barbecue dinner furnished by the Lander Elks Club starting at 3:30 pm. Please feel free to stop by and pay your respects for a loving Companion, Brother, Father, and Grandpa.­­­­­­­