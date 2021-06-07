Legion Raiders finish Third at annual Roy Peck Wood Bat Tournament

In the annual Roy Peck Invitational Wood Bat Tournament hosted by the Post 19 American Legion Riverton Raiders, the home team came away with third place following a 12-1 win over Rawlins Sunday afternoon. The Casper Drillers won the tournament in dramatic fashion with a two-out, bottom of the ninth walk-off home run in a 7-6 decision over the Powell Pioneers. On Saturday Riverton lost to Casper 8-3 and Powell 2-0. Rawlins failed to win a game.