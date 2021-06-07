Jan 19, 1939 – Jun 1, 2021

Jeanine Johnson, 82, of Casper passed away on Tuesday, June 01, 2021, at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center in Riverton, WY. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Wolf Creek Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Casper.

Jeanine Marie Bright was born on January 19, 1939 in Omaha, NE to Rudolph Merle Bright and Vivian Hackney Albritton. She was raised by her father and step mother, Helen Bright. She lived in Omaha until she was 14 then the family moved to Casper, WY. She graduated from Natrona County High School and attended Casper College for 2 years. In 1980, she was trained as a Dialysis Technician which enabled her to administer dialysis to her daughter, Marihelen, whose kidneys had failed due to a birth defect. It then became her new career and she was able to give dialysis to other patients.

Jeanine was a single parent raising 4 children, when she met a married Lloyd Johnson on July 14th, 1975. They were together until his death in 1990. Casper was home to Jeanine most of her life.

Jeanine was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jeanine received the Mother of the Year award for Wyoming in 2002. Her family was so proud of her.

Jeanine loved to read and sing, she had a beautiful alto voice. She also enjoyed crocheting and canning.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracie Clayton and her husband Donny and Kelly Weikum and her husband Merrill; son, James Lawther; sister, Judie Carlsen; grandchildren, Sarah Weikum, Kimberly Weikum, and Alexia Lucero; and great grandchildren, Meryl Matas, Bella Matas, Saoirse Matas, and Kieran Woodward and her beloved dog “Tuffy”

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marehelen Tibbets; husband, Lloyd Johnson; step-mother, Helen Bright; grandson, Robert Lucero; brother, Rudolph Merle Bright, Jr.; and sister Joanna Bright.

Memorials may be made to the Casper Humane Society in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.