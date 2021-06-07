Governor Orders Flags To Half-Staff Statewide on June 11 to Honor Cody Firefighter

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming State Flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 11, 2021 in honor and memory of wildland firefighter and Cody resident Tim Hart. A smokejumper from the West Yellowstone Smokejumper base in Montana, Mr. Hart passed away June 2 from injuries sustained while responding to the Eicks Fire in Hildago County, New Mexico.



Governor Gordon has issued the following statement to accompany the announcement:



Jennie and I send our deepest condolences to Tim’s family. We acknowledge the commitment of the men and women who fight fires wherever they are needed around the country, and we pray tragedies such as this one never occur. The loss of a firefighter impacts the entire community of firefighters and first responders, as well as the community in which they live. Wyoming grieves the loss of this fine individual and we are grateful for his service to the state and our country.