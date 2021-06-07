July 30, 1930 – June 2, 2021

Audrey Jean Muir, age 90, passed away peacefully at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming on the morning of June 2, 2021.

Audrey made the brave decision to move from New Jersey to Lander at the age of 87. She joined the Westward Heights community, making new friends and enjoying all they had to offer socially.

She loved her family: 3 sons and their wives, 8 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She loved being in Lander close to her great granddaughter, and found every visit precious. She remained strong during her time in Wyoming and was able to join local family for barbecues, dinners out, holiday preparations, road adventures, and visits with her beloved dog, Abby. She also loved staying in touch with her East Coast family and friends by telephone and email.

She loved sparkles and bling. She knitted each and every family member more sweaters than they could use. She had a great sense of humor. She adored animals, and her son would report to outside her Westward Heights window (all Covid long) to refill bird and squirrel feeders that the local deer happily enjoyed as well.

The Muir family is forever grateful to the staff of Westward Heights who provided Audrey with much kindness and such a lovely Wyoming home. She would often say, “they treat me like a queen.”

Audrey taught all of us that life is too short to ever pass up on a glass of wine or a Margarita.

Audrey was born on July 30, 1930 to Peter and Andela (Blazo) Borrow in West Orange, NJ. She is survived by her 3 children, Rick (Janie) Muir of Lander, WY, David (Linda) Muir of York, PA., and Thomas (Lisa) Muir of Manasquan, NJ; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Shebey of Ringoes, NJ; several nieces and nephews; and her very special companion, Abby.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert M. Muir Jr., her parents, and her sister, Gloria.

Per Audrey’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a family Celebration of Life will be held at a later time in New Jersey.

If desired, family and friends of Audrey may make memorial contributions to Friends of Hospice, 230 N 1st Street, Lander, WY 82520.

