Apostle Francis Ralph Amos, Sr, 62, of Riverton passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A funeral service will be held with the service for his wife, Ruth Ann Amos, at 12:00 noon on Saturday June 5, 2021, at Under Command Ministries located at 212 Stone Drive in Riverton. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Francis Ralph Amos was born on February 26, 1959 in Lander, WY to Yvonne Amos.

September of 1976, he met the love of his life, Ruth Ann Augustine. and the couple married soon after on March 4, 1977 in Lander, Wyoming. They lived in Idaho Falls for two years before making Wyoming their permanent home.

He was a devote member of the Rock of Ages Ministry and had been a minster since 1985.

Francis was a powerful man of God, who began his day with prayer and reading his bible. He made it his life purpose to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

He loved being a traveling minister and visited all over the western United States. He enjoyed working on vehicles, and playing basketball. He loved his family and spending time with them especially the grandchildren.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher L. and Amber Amos and kids, John B. Amos and kids, Christian L. and Danielle Amos and kids, Mathias C.and Hannah Amos and kid, Caleb J. Amos; daughters, Delphine Augustine and kids, Christine M. Amos and kids, Holly and Christopher Y Bueno and kids, Judy A. Amos, Judith A. and Eriq Smith and kids, Hannah R. and Brett Averett; 28 grandkids and 3 great grandkids; brothers, Charlie C’Hair and Julian C’Hair; sisters, Muriel C’Hair and Willement C’Hair.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Amos on May 23, 2021;his mother, Yvonne Amos; sons, Titus L. Amos and Francis R. Amos; and sister, Charleen Yellowfox.

