NWS: Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle – Not even for a minute

Article Updated: June 6, 2021
The National Weather Service this Spring and Summer remind motorist to “Beat the Heat and Check the Back Seat” and never leave a child unattended in a vehicle – especially during hot weather!

