Flood Warning Issued for Hyattville; Medicine Lodge Creek at flood stage

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Flood Warning for Snowmelt in Southeastern Big Horn County in central Wyoming until 4:30 PM MDT Tuesday.

A gauge near Hyattville on the Medicine Lodge Creek was at 4.3 Feet. Flood stage is 4 feet. The creek is expected recede today, but is expected to rise again tonight cresting between 4.4 and 4.8 feet around 6 AM Monday. This diurnal trend will continue through at least Tuesday. At 4.5 feet, the upper campsites will be totally inundated with water. Lower campsites will begin to be inundated with water.

Minor flooding could occur near Hyattville near the confluence of Paint Rock and Medicine Lodge Creeks.

Some locations that will experience flooding include… Hyattville, Paintrock Canyon, Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site and Upper Medicine Lodge Lake. Flooding is occurring along the Medicine Lodge Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Move to higher ground.