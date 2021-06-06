Breaking News

Fire Weather Conditions Elevated Today with Low Humidity, Hot Temperatures

News
Article Updated: June 6, 2021
Comments Off on Fire Weather Conditions Elevated Today with Low Humidity, Hot Temperatures
Grass fire out of control burned outbuildings east of Lander several years ago. Wyotoday.com File Photo by Ernie Over

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected across the region today. Burning is highly discouraged. Fires can quickly spread and get out of control. Know the risks.

Post navigation

Posted in: