A catch of Channel Catfish won every category Saturday

The 28th Annual Lew Diehl Kids Hooked on Fishing event at the Big Bend Ponds in Riverton was dominated this year by catches of channel catfish. An even dozen of the catfish were reeled in by the youngsters. The largest fish of the day was caught by Kaylum or Kaleb Piper at 17 inches in length. See the list below for the winners in the different divisions.
