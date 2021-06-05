Breaking News

Mini Garden Expo and Farmers Market in Lander drew nice crowd Saturday

Article Updated: June 5, 2021
The Low Water String Band entertained folks who gathered under a shade tree to enjoy the music. Wyoming.com photo by Ernie Over

Lander City Park proved to be a good location for today’s Mini Garden Expo and Lander Valley Farmers Market. It was mostly cloudy early morning moderating the expected high temperatures into a pleasant day on the park lawn.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

  • The Low Water String Band
  • Farmers Market Vendors
  • Popo Agie Conservation District raffle
  • Tyler McCann’s beef sales table
  • Lincoln Street Bakery was there
  • Interesting metal sculptures
  • Stotz Equipment had smaller tractors and and ATV on hand

