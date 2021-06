The Free Fishing Day across Wyoming today resulted in a big turnout early at the Big Bend Ponds in Riverton. The Riverton Kiwanis Club sponsors the Riverton Event along with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The sponsors provided tackle to kids who didn’t have any and a free lunch for the youngsters was provided.

The catch of the morning was channel catfish, with lots of those being landed along with trout, some bass and the smaller blue gils and sunfish.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over