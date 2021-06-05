Breaking News

Flood Watches in place through Monday

News
Article Updated: June 5, 2021
Comments Off on Flood Watches in place through Monday
Lowland flooding is possible with an overnight surge of snowpack melt runoff. This photo was taken in 2019 during the last bout of flooding locally. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Much above normal temperatures over the past few days and through this weekend will cause snowmelt in areas where a significant snowpack still exists, including the Bighorns and northern Wind River mountains. Be on the lookout for rising water and flooding.

Post navigation

Posted in: