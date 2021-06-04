Breaking News

Spring Spectacular on now at the Fremont County Fair

Article Updated: June 4, 2021
The Fremont County Fair’s Spring Spectacular is on this weekend at the fairgrounds in Riverton. There’s a full line-up of youth showmanship events and Saturday night the always popular Spring Bull Riding Spectaular will be on tap at the Grand Arena beginning at 7 p.m. A carnival is also running through Sunday.

