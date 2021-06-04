Aug. 12, 1946 – June 3, 2021

Sharon Lee Franz, age 74, passed away at her home in Lander, Wyoming on Thursday morning, June 3, 2021.

Sharon was born on August 12, 1946 to Roy Nicholas and Shirley Mae (Buttner) Farwell in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Sharon is survived by her 5 children; Lisa (Matt) Sanders of Lander, WY, Anissa (Peter) Pappas of Augusta, GA, Waylon Sterna of Victor, ID, Ramona Lyn (Jersey) Skinner of Lander, WY and Jason Sterna of Victor, ID; 7 grandchildren, Mark (Alex) Sanders of Lander, WY, Zachary (Erika) Sanders of Riverton, WY, Chelsea (Thomas) Lindwurm of Spearfish, SD, Reb Lindwurm of Chamberlain, SD, Schyler (Jennifer) Sterna of Washington, IA, Cadan Skinner of Omaha, NE and Daviel Sterna of Big Piney, WY; 9 great-grandchildren, Kloie Sanders, Emmitt Sanders, Weston Sanders, Braxton Sanders, Aspen Lindwurm, Brawk Sterna, Rydge Sterna, Tynleigh Sterna and Moxen Sterna; 2 sisters, Christy Klinghagen and Judy Farwell, both from Belle Fourche, SD.; several nieces, nephews and special “Kitty, April.”

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Farwell on June 3, 2012; her father, Roy Farwell on March 17, 2000 and her brother, David M. Farwell.

Per her wishes, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

