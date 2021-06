Hot with a few record highs expected today. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to be confined to the far north this afternoon and evening.

Todays highs will be in low to mid 90s for Lander, Jeffrey City, Riverton and Dubois and in the high 90s to low 100s in Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin. Tonights lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s except for Dubois where the temperature is expected to drop to the high 40s.