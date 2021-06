Just before 10 am Thursday morning, a construction crew from Jerry Bornhoft Construction began nesting a pvc pipe into a steel pipe at a West Main Street Water Main repair project.

The 12-inch diameter block long PVC pipe is being inserted into a 14-inch Steel pipe that was originally laid down in 1952. In recent years the steel pipe has ruptured numerous times, resulting in major repairs and street damage.

Wyotoday.com Photos by Ernie Over

The pvc pipe was placed in a trench to connect with a 1952 steel pipe

The block long plastic pipe

Workers prepare to insert the blue pvc pipe into the steel pipe

The end of the PVC pipe is inserted into the Steel Pipe.