Mar 14, 1943 – Jun 1, 2021

No services are scheduled for Shirley Mae Bertogli, 78, who passed away on Monday, June 1, 2021 at Sagewest Hospital in Riverton, WY. Cremation has taken place.

Shirley was born on March 14, 1943, daughter of Howard M. and (Ellen) Christensen) Ballard in San Francisco, CA.

Shirley was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include her sons, Tim (Melodi) Horrocks of Shoshoni, WY, Mark (Kathy) Larsen of Pickwick, TN and Les (Adrienne) Green of Denver, CO; daughters, Mary Shumar of MT Pleasant, PA, Michelle Tilton of Houston, MO and Melody Jensen of Rawlins, WY; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger Horrocks; daughters, Teresa Horrocks and Patrice Martin; brother, Curtis Ballard and sister, Beverly Leatherbury.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.