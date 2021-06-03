Feb 1, 1940 – May 31, 2021

Traditional Native American graveside services for Ruby Rose Blackburn, 81, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Blackburn Cemetery. A Wake will be held 5:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3rd at 50 Miller Lane.

Mrs. Blackburn passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Sagewest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

She was born on February 1, 1940 in Manderson, South Dakota, daughter of Reynold and Mabel (Woman Leggins) High Pine.

Ruby married Jimmy Blackburn on September 4th in Riverton, WY.

She was a member of the Native American Church who lived most of her life in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

She enjoyed beading, going to the casino, spending time with her grandkids and watching the Lifetime channel. Ruby also enjoyed planting trees and flowers and traveling.

Survivors include her children, Madeliva Blackburn, Lupe Blackburn, Sacheen and Shawn Brown, Sherry Blackburn, Geraldine Blackburn, Mona Blackburn, Joanne Jenkins, Shantell, Macalia Blackburn, Yolanda Young, Myka Blackburn; sisters, Peggy Scott, Camellia Knows-His-Gun, Barbra High Pine, Cate Chaves, Teri Harrison, Junie Wright-Corringan, Kiyo Oya; grandkids, Salem Ynostrosa, Calista YellowBear, Consualo Yellowbear, Kim Blackburn, Camellia Brown, Donelle, DJ, Donavan and Domonique Littleshield, Shane, Cody, Jamakee, Little Hawk and Skyler Blackburn, Elianna Duran, Be’enoo Bell, Winter Hawk Oldman, Travis Rides at the Door, Shye Killsontop, Deja Felter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Blackburn, PJ Blackburn, Kim Blackburn, Larry Blackburn, Donovan Blackburn, Angelo Jenkins, Sierra Young, Macella Hope, Rochelle Blackburn, Chelsie Blackburn, Baby Blackburn; parents, Reynold and Mabel High Pine; Larry, Carl, Wayne, Eva Iyotte, LuRee Nelums, Shirley Blackburn, Marcine Flying, Ida Moore, Matthew High Pine and Rosie High Pine Iyotte.

