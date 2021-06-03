Raiders Roll in Green River: Roy Peck Tourney here next

The Riverton Post 19 Amercian Legion Raiders kept their undefeated streak alive Wednesday afternoon with a 17-2 win at Green River on a game heard on the Wind River Radio Network.

Riverton’s Blake Dale smashed two home runs in the contest and drove in 4 RBIs in the rout, Nate Hutchison had a solo shot, Eli Mazuri had two hits and the Raiders bats created 17 runs on 11 hits. Aquilo Friday pitched five innings and allowed only two hits, he struck out seven and walked one batter. It was the Raiders fifth win in a row to start their season.

The game was called after five full innings due to the 10 run rule. The game had been scheduled for nine innings.

Coming up this weekend in Riverton is the annual Roy Peck Invitational. Here’s the schedule:

Saturday:

Rawlins vs. Powell, 10 a.m.

Casper Drillers vs Riverton, 1 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9)

Casper Drillers vs. Rawlins, 4 p.m.

Powell vs Riverton, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9)

Sunday:

Casper Drillers vs. Powell, 8 a.m.

Rawlins vs Riverton, 11 a.m. (KTAK, 93.9)

3rd Place game, 2 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.

All games will be played at Raider Town’s Roy Peck Field north of the Central Wyoming College campus. Concessions will be available. All Riverton games will be broadcast on KTAK, 93.9 with the play-by-play call by Cody Beers.