Mini Garden Expo, Farmer’s Market on tap Saturday at Lander City Park

The Annual Garden Expo in Lander sponsored by the Popo Agie Conservation District and the University of Wyoming Extension will have the first of two weekend events this Saturday, June 5th. Due to the pandemic, there are changes in the format this year. Saturday will be the trade show at Lander City Park and on June 12th, one week later, the annual workshops will be held in Sinks Canyon at Central Wyoming College’s Alpine Science Institute.

In addition to the trade show this weekend, the Lander Valley Farmers Market (LVFM) summer season starts Saturday as well. The first market this weekend runs in conjunction with Mini Garden Expo and Trade Show and has extended hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Trade show will feature live music with the Low Water String Band, free wagon rides and is a family friendly event geared toward folks that enjoy gardening, being in their backyard or getting outdoors.



This year’s farmers market is set for the fire department area of Lander City Park, at the corner of Fremont Street and City Park Drive. Please use the City Park Drive entrance. The LVFM has been committed to connecting local food to our community for 13 years.

Meet us at the market every Saturday starting June 5 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Lander City Park.

For the schedule of the workshops, visit http://www.popoagie.org