Living History and Postcard Scenery Await in Wind River Country—June Events

Fremont County, WY – The way that people travel and gather has changed, but that hasn’t put a damper on the exciting, educational and safe events scheduled in June in Wyoming’s Wind River Country. Keep an eye on Wind River Country’s calendar for the most up-to-date event information.



Join the Fremont County Museums Adventure Treks to natural and archeological sites. The treks help to connect participants with the unique geology and rich history that is unique to Wind River Country.



Dance enthusiasts will appreciate the swirls of color and the haunting rhythms at the 61st Eastern Shoshone Indian Days—Wyoming’s largest powwow. Enjoy weekly dance performances, too.



Plan time to watch the local favorite Don Scheer Memorial Packhorse Races, then whoop it up with the riders afterward at popular gathering spots in Dubois.



Dust off cowboy boots (or buy the real deal), and take a spin or two in them, while learning authentic square dancing every Tuesday night throughout the summer. This has been a Dubois tradition since the 1940s.



Be a part of history in the making as the first annual Lander Street Fair kicks-off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Lander Art District.



The Hudson Daze Festival brings pure old-fashioned western fun, games and food.



Rent a bike, or bring your own, to tour majestic scenery around Lander during the 12th Annual Fremont Area Road Tour Cycling Event. Pick from challenging to leisurely terrain options.



Runners of all skill levels call the Rough and Tumble Trail Runs a favorite. The event is held in Sinks Canyon State Park, which is surrounded by postcard views in every direction.



Horse loving families can get a taste of true grit and cowboy fun while attending Dubois weekly rodeos. Watch competition level riders at the Wind River Casino Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo.



History buffs will revel at South Pass City on a guided candle-lit English Tunnel gold mine tour, the mill tours

