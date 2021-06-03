County Events for Friday, June 4th; Saturday, June 5th,

9:00 AM
Art Exhibit – “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country”
June 4 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Fremont County Pioneer Museum, 1443 W. Main St.
Lander, WY 82520 United States
Enjoy a prestigious exhibit of historic western art: "Native Americans of Wyoming's Wind River Country," by painter Joseph Scheuerle. Featuring tribal members from many Rocky Mountain tribes including members of the Shoshone and Arapaho from the Wind River Reservation, WY. Loaned to the Lander Pioneer Museum by the Montana Historical Society. On display through the
10:30 AM
South Pass City Carissa Gold Mine Mill Tours 2021
June 4 @ 10:30 am – 4:00 pm South Pass City State Historic Site, 125 Main Street
South Pass, WY 82520 United States
See the pits & shafts where miners labored, then follow the transformation of the ugly grey rock to a gold bar! Limited to 8. Thursday – Sunday: 10:30 am and 2 pm. Reservations only. $4 WY Residents, $8 visitors, under 18 Free. No kids under 8.
12:00 PM
Alchemy’s Grand Re-Opening Celebration
June 4 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Free
Cooperative's Grand Re-Opening! Celebrate with local artists. Specials and refreshments. 307-349-8638 New Location: 202 Main St.
Lander Art District Street Fair
June 4 @ 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free
Lander Art District Street Fair featuring art, music, and food. Bring the family and celebrate with local artists. Specials. Refreshments. Friday, 4-8pm Robbie Weimann will perform in Centennial Park. 4-6pm. 2nd and Main St. The Rise will offer street tacos and limeades. 228 Main St. Pippi on my Passport-Opening reception. Lander Art Center. 6-8pm. 258
5:00 PM
First Friday
June 4 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pmFree
Bring the family and enjoy this local community favorite summer event each month with live music and dancing, food specials, kids games and activities, plus craft vendors. 5-8pm. Hosted by the City of Riverton 307-856-2227 or 307-856-4801
7:00 PM
Sinks Canyon: Live Music in the Park
June 4 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmSinks Canyon State Park Public Campground, 3079 Sinks Canyon Rd.
Lander, WY 82520 United StatesFree
Debut concert showcasing local musicians Jordan Smith, Rob Weimann, and Kaycee Tenboar. Enjoy good food, dancing, and fun in the park at the Sawmill Campground.
Saturday, June 5th
8:00 AM
46th Annual Writers Conference
June 5 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Dr
Lander, WY 82520 United StatesVarious ticket prices
46th Annual Writers Conference will be held in-person and online. Guest Authors: Susan J. Tweit, Caroline George, Bill Sniffin, Pamala Fagan Hutchins, Jessica Kristie, and Aaron Lindsau. Breakout sessions, critique tables, and pitch appointments. Must register in advance: http:/Wyomingwritersinc.wildappricot.org
9:00 AM
Mini Garden Expo and Trade Show
June 5 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pmLander City Park, 405 Fremont St.
Lander, WY 82520 United StatesFree
This partnership with Lander Valley Farmers includes food concessions, arts and crafts, and a Kid's Corner. Green thumbs of all ages look forward to this annual well-attended event at City Park. https://sites.google.com/view/popoagieconservationdistrict/garden-expo
Lander Summer Fremont Local Foods Market
June 5 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Summer Lander Local Foods Market, 1255 W Main Street
Lander, WY 82520 United StatesFree
Enjoy seasonal produce, dairy, baked goods, locally raised meat, coffee, preserves, and arts/crafts. 9am-12pm. 1255 West Main St. 307-850-4420
Lander Valley Farmers Market
June 5 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 pm Lander City Park, 405 Fremont St.
Lander, WY 82520 United StatesFree
Fresh produce and hand-made crafts booths held every Saturday. 307-438-2708.
10:00 AM
Lander Art Center: Improv Acoustic Music Jams
June 5 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Lander Art Center, 258 Main St.
Lander, WY 82520 United StatesFree
Enjoy a mix of acoustic instruments, all voices, all ages, all levels of ability, and all kinds of music.
11:00 AM
South Pass City English Tunnel Tours 2021
June 5 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm South Pass City State Historic Site, 125 Main Street
South Pass, WY 82520 United States
One-mile hike and candle tour of a real gold mine. Reservations required: 307-332-3684 $4 WY Residents, $8 visitors, under 18 Free. No kids under 8.