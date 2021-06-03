County Events for Friday, June 4th; Saturday, June 5th,

9:00 AM

June 4 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Fremont County Pioneer Museum, 1443 W. Main St.

Lander, WY 82520 United States

Enjoy a prestigious exhibit of historic western art: "Native Americans of Wyoming's Wind River Country," by painter Joseph Scheuerle. Featuring tribal members from many Rocky Mountain tribes including members of the Shoshone and Arapaho from the Wind River Reservation, WY. Loaned to the Lander Pioneer Museum by the Montana Historical Society. On display through the

10:30 AM

June 4 @ 10:30 am – 4:00 pm South Pass City State Historic Site, 125 Main Street

South Pass, WY 82520 United States

See the pits & shafts where miners labored, then follow the transformation of the ugly grey rock to a gold bar! Limited to 8. Thursday – Sunday: 10:30 am and 2 pm. Reservations only. $4 WY Residents, $8 visitors, under 18 Free. No kids under 8.

12:00 PM

June 4 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Free

Cooperative's Grand Re-Opening! Celebrate with local artists. Specials and refreshments. 307-349-8638 New Location: 202 Main St.

June 4 @ 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free

Lander Art District Street Fair featuring art, music, and food. Bring the family and celebrate with local artists. Specials. Refreshments. Friday, 4-8pm Robbie Weimann will perform in Centennial Park. 4-6pm. 2nd and Main St. The Rise will offer street tacos and limeades. 228 Main St. Pippi on my Passport-Opening reception. Lander Art Center. 6-8pm. 258

5:00 PM

June 4 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free

Bring the family and enjoy this local community favorite summer event each month with live music and dancing, food specials, kids games and activities, plus craft vendors. 5-8pm. Hosted by the City of Riverton 307-856-2227 or 307-856-4801

7:00 PM

June 4 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Sinks Canyon State Park Public Campground, 3079 Sinks Canyon Rd.

Lander, WY 82520 United States Free

Debut concert showcasing local musicians Jordan Smith, Rob Weimann, and Kaycee Tenboar. Enjoy good food, dancing, and fun in the park at the Sawmill Campground.

Saturday, June 5th

8:00 AM

June 5 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Dr

Lander, WY 82520 United States Various ticket prices

46th Annual Writers Conference will be held in-person and online. Guest Authors: Susan J. Tweit, Caroline George, Bill Sniffin, Pamala Fagan Hutchins, Jessica Kristie, and Aaron Lindsau. Breakout sessions, critique tables, and pitch appointments. Must register in advance: http:/Wyomingwritersinc.wildappricot.org

9:00 AM

June 5 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Lander City Park, 405 Fremont St.

Lander, WY 82520 United States Free

This partnership with Lander Valley Farmers includes food concessions, arts and crafts, and a Kid's Corner. Green thumbs of all ages look forward to this annual well-attended event at City Park. https://sites.google.com/view/popoagieconservationdistrict/garden-expo

June 5 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Summer Lander Local Foods Market, 1255 W Main Street

Lander, WY 82520 United States Free

Enjoy seasonal produce, dairy, baked goods, locally raised meat, coffee, preserves, and arts/crafts. 9am-12pm. 1255 West Main St. 307-850-4420

June 5 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 pm Lander City Park, 405 Fremont St.

Lander, WY 82520 United States Free

Fresh produce and hand-made crafts booths held every Saturday. 307-438-2708.

10:00 AM

June 5 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Lander Art Center, 258 Main St.

Lander, WY 82520 United States Free

Enjoy a mix of acoustic instruments, all voices, all ages, all levels of ability, and all kinds of music.

11:00 AM

June 5 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm South Pass City State Historic Site, 125 Main Street

South Pass, WY 82520 United States

One-mile hike and candle tour of a real gold mine. Reservations required: 307-332-3684 $4 WY Residents, $8 visitors, under 18 Free. No kids under 8.

