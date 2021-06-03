Dec 8, 1951 – Jun 3, 2021

Christine Marie Leonhardt, December 8, 1951 – June 3, 2021. She ended her battle with pancreatic cancer at her home in the early morning surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Steve, their daughters, Stephanie (Jerome) Hutchison and Shannon (Jeff) Carruth, their son, Matthew (Elizabeth) Leonhardt and eleven grandchildren. Survivors also include her two brothers, Michael (Melany) Gard and Richard (Debra) Gard, one sister, Amy (Shanen) Hernandez and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Leonhardt was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Donna Gard.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Hill St. and Main St. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Help for Health Hospice, Rebekah Hutchison Circuit Riders or Wyoming Families for Hands and Voices in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.