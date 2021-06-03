Jan 27, 1955 – May 31, 2021

Funeral Services for Ardena Mavis Spoonhunter, 66, will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 127 Plunkett Road at 10:00 am, officiated by Father Jim Heiser and Theron Wells. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. June 3, 2021, at the family home,127 Plunkett Road in Ethete, with a wake to follow. Burial will be held in the Friday Cemetery.

Ardena M Spoonhunter made her journey home on May 31, 2021. Born January 27, 1955, in Clinton, Oklahoma to Vivian Groesbeck and Lawrence Ab Large. She was adopted and raise by grandparents Bruce and Martha (Armajo) Groesbeck.

Ardena was a lifelong resident of the Wind River Reservation except for four years where she resided in Billings, Montana. She attended schools at Mill Creek, Laramie, Flandreau Indian School in Flandreau South Dakota. Ardena attend Southwest Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico and graduated from Central Wyoming College in Riverton with her Associates degree in 1989. Upon graduation Dena went to work for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She worked in many departments for the next 26 years and retired in 2019.

Ardena was a true believer in our Native ways. She participated in the Sundances, Pipe Fasts, Sweats and Native American Church. She loved her family with everything she was, sons Lee and Mickey, daughter LeChelle, and grandsons Malcom, Mason, Josh, Levi and Maximus. She always looked forward to spending time with her grandsons. Ardena was strong in her Catholic faith and traveled many times to the Chimayo Church in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Her hobbies were her beautiful yard and trees, sewing, beading, gardening, listening to Elvis and going out for drives.

She is survived by sons: Lee and Mickey Spoonhunter, and many adopted sons, Milton Trosper Jr, Trevor Trosper, Alan J Spoonhunter, Bo Brown, Ryan Gambler, Daniel Addison, Rob Aragon, Kevin & Benito Loneman, Antonio Valdez, Noland & Will Wallowingbull, MJ Hill, James (Linda) Large, Arlen (Francine) Shoyo, Ron (Gloria) Perry, Delbert Jr & Buddy Large, George Leonard. Daughters: LeChelle Spoonhunter, Meldonna Hill, Gladys Hill, Michaelson (Rex) Brown. Grandsons: Malcom, Mason, Levi, Maximus Spoonhunter and Josh Blind. Sisters: Reva (Meldon) Hill, Wanda (Blase) Norris, Gladys Chingman, Christie (Leland) Large, Kaye (Theron) Wells, Ramelda Panzetanga, Kenzie (Charlie) Lopez, Eva Magnan, Cara Moon, Marlene Pratt, Janie (Jim) Brown, Eleanor Brown, Karen Returns to War, Helen Faye Groesbeck, Cheryl (Owen) Rouillard, Arlene Santillanes, Susan (Ed) Groesbeck, Patty (Ron) Wade, Linda Groesbeck, Jessie Poire, Barbara Locke, Mary (William) Wagon, Anita Clair, Bernadette Shoyo, Lillian (Tony) Aragon, Deanne (Floyd) Leonard, Janet (Rayburn) Beck; Brothers: Wade (Patti) Large, White Rocks UT, Wayland, William Todd & Abraham Large, Floyd Hand, Arleigh (Karlene) Armajo, Brian Groesbeck Sr, Gerald & Ronald Loneman, Dale (Bobbie) Hamilton, Frances Hamilton, Bruce Groesbeck III

Ardena was preceded in death by parents, grandparents Bruce & Martha Groesbeck, Lawrence & Lula (Leonard) Large, Great grandparents Fred Leonard & Lizzette Robertson, Shadrick Large & Maggie Basil-Large, Returns To War & Belinda Groesbeck, Hugh & Gertrude Tyler; brothers C. Duane Oldman, Arlen and Dean Chingman, Julian, Frank & Chester Armajo, Bruce Loneman, Victor Chapoose; sisters Sharon Groesbeck Addison, A Denise Loneman; granddaughter Teelynn Rae Spoonhunter; uncles Hiram & Gabriel Armajo, Felix, Ward, Arlen, Bruce Groesbeck; aunts Catherine Loneman, Wilma Goggles; nephews Ernie Chingman, Brandon Wallowingbull. Other relations – Rosa Niedo, Harrison Shoyo Jr, Chester Pingree, Lavonne RoanHorse, Cathy StandingRock, Alice Peahrora, Elsie Norah, Marsha Allen, Frances Leonard, Fred Leonard Jr, Anna Marie Shoyo, Marilyn Roberts, Dean Shoyo, Randy Shoyo, Arleta Large, Stanley Large, Delbert Large Sr, Ethel Tillman, Ted Robertson, Delores Track, Vivian Large, James Large Sr, Betty Large-Friday, Jesse Large, Loraine (Leonard ) Weed, Albin Leonard.

Many others, from the families of Groesbeck, Armajo, Large, Spoonhunter, Trumbull, Potter, and Chingman. Forgive us if we have left anyone out. Hohou.

Please follow Covid precautions-wear masks and social distance.

