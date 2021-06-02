Raiders sweep Rock Springs Tuesday, 4-0 on the season

The Riverton American Legion Post 19 Raiders captured two on the road on Tuesday, shutting out Rock Springs 15-0 and 11-0. With the two wins, the Raiders are now 4-0 on the young season.

Riverton takes on Green River today at 3:30 p.m. for a single nine-inning game. Listen to the play-by-play with Cody Beers on KTAK, 93.9. Broadcast time is 3:15.

Coming up this weekend in Riverton is the annual Roy Peck Invitational. Here’s the schedule:

Saturday:

Rawlins vs. Powell, 10 a.m.

Casper Drillers vs Riverton, 1 p.m.

Casper Drillers vs. Rawlins, 4 p.m.

Powell vs Riverton, 7 p.m.

Sunday:

Casper Drillers vs. Powell, 8 a.m.

Rawlins vs Riverton, 11 a.m.

3rd Place game, 2 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.

All games will be played at Raider Town’s Roy Peck Field north of the Central Wyoming College campus. Concessions will be available.