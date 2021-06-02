Breaking News

Raiders sweep Rock Springs Tuesday, 4-0 on the season

News
Article Updated: June 2, 2021
Comments Off on Raiders sweep Rock Springs Tuesday, 4-0 on the season
Riverton Raiders American Legion Post 19 Baseball vs Lovell at Roy Peck Field in 2020. The Raiders are 4-0 heading into today's game at Green River. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Riverton American Legion Post 19 Raiders captured two on the road on Tuesday, shutting out Rock Springs 15-0 and 11-0. With the two wins, the Raiders are now 4-0 on the young season.

Riverton takes on Green River today at 3:30 p.m. for a single nine-inning game. Listen to the play-by-play with Cody Beers on KTAK, 93.9. Broadcast time is 3:15.

Coming up this weekend in Riverton is the annual Roy Peck Invitational. Here’s the schedule:

Saturday:

Rawlins vs. Powell, 10 a.m.

Casper Drillers vs Riverton, 1 p.m.

Casper Drillers vs. Rawlins, 4 p.m.

Powell vs Riverton, 7 p.m.

Sunday:

Casper Drillers vs. Powell, 8 a.m.

Rawlins vs Riverton, 11 a.m.

3rd Place game, 2 p.m.

Championship game, 5 p.m.

All games will be played at Raider Town’s Roy Peck Field north of the Central Wyoming College campus. Concessions will be available.

Post navigation

Posted in: