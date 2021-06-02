Lander Community Awards Announced by Chamber of Commerce

Each winter, the Lander Chamber of Commerce traditionally hosts a Community Awards Luncheon. In 2021, however, due to lingering uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Chamber chose not to host an in-person luncheon and instead produced a series of videos to celebrate the winners far and wide. The videos of each winner will be released periodically on the Chamber’s website

Chamber Executive Director Owen Sweeney presented the 2021 Winners with their award:

Anchor Award: Oxbow Family Restaurant

Yvonne Patterson has owned and operated the Oxbow Family Restaurant for 27 years, taking it over from the McOmie family who ran it as The Commons. As the Oxbow’s name makes plain, Yvonne stresses the “family” in family restaurant, noting that her staff and customers are very dear to her, considering them to be part of her family. Many of her employees have been with her for the entire 27 years! She is most proud of her employees and this “very special community” for its loyalty and dedication. “I owe it all to my employees and the community for my continued success.”

Beautification Award: Hayden Outdoors

Owner/Partner Bill Vacek explains that the inspiration for the beautiful renovation of 206 Main Street was to take the building back to the 1800s (when it was originally built) while adding some modern touches. “We wanted it to have that old hometown feel so when someone came in it was like a flashback to the ‘20s.” The bronze elk sculpture that adorns the facade was sculpted by wildlife artist and sculptor Jody Kroeger and cast by Eagle Bronze Foundry. Bill plans to host an upcoming Business After Hours to showcase the building to the public.

Rookie of the Year: Lander Labs

Annie Cook founded Lander Labs to fill a gap in the scientific industry. There weren’t any private specialized DNA laboratories in Wyoming and only a handful of woman owned labs in the U.S. She had hoped to start a forensic DNA lab, but COVID persuaded her to initially focus her DNA knowledge in a clinical rather than forensic setting. Lander Labs has brought specialized science to community members at an affordable price, while also inspiring young people to enjoy science through lab tours and experiments. Annie is grateful to her team for sticking with her through the tough times and the “icky and sticky.” Advertisement

Spirit of Lander Award: Kendall Hayford

Kendall is community involvement personified. He volunteers for the Lander Economic Development Association, Museum of the American West, Lander Ambassadors, Rotary, Lander United, Lander Presents, Boy Scouts of America, and is Co-Founder of The Great Lander Treasure Hunt. During COVID, Kendall, as Lander Branch President of Wyoming Community Bank, served as the key community leader assisting businesses obtain emergency CARES Act funding and selflessly training other financial institutions to process PPP and Wyoming Business Council emergency financial programs.

Lifetime Contribution Award: Andy Gramlich

Andy came to Lander as the temporary (90 days) CEO of the hospital in the fall of 1990. The people and the lifestyle were just right, and he is still working for Lander 31 years later. Andy has been the chair or a member of LEADER, LEDA, the Lander Community Foundation, the Assisted Living Task Force, member of a local bank advisory board, and currently is a board member of the Wyoming Economic Development Association. He is a certified flight instructor, drone instructor, swim official, and soccer referee. You may also know him if you are in the bike club or participate in the Senior Olympics (bike racing and triathlon).

Past Chamber Board President: Michelle Mazur