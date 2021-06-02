Hospital project got boost from Riverton City Council

The Riverton City Council voted Tuesday night to to help the Riverton Medical District make their 10 percent down payment on a nearly $40-million loan request to the USDA. Instead of accepting a recommendation from it’s half-cent tax committee to fund the hospital at $300,000 a year for two years, council members increased the distribution to $440,000 over two years for a total of $880,000.

As a result, the recommendation to fund the a spectator seating project for the CWC Rocky Mountain Complex for Ag and Equine Science arena at $155,000 was cut to $100,000 so the fund balance could allow for another opportunity should one arise.

Mayor Richard Gard said the college had requested $390,000 and that would’ve been helpful to their project, but he said that put the council in somewhat of a dilemma. He said the right thing to do was to get the hospital project over the finish line, and the college could come back next year and request additional funds. The half-cent tax committee, in its recommendation, also stipulated that the money given to the college would have to be matched without any change to the scope of the project.