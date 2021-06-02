Breaking News

Hospital project got boost from Riverton City Council

Article Updated: June 2, 2021
Corte McGuffey of the Riverton Medical District answered questions from the Riverton City Council Tuesday night. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Riverton City Council voted Tuesday night to to help the Riverton Medical District make their 10 percent down payment on a nearly $40-million loan request to the USDA. Instead of accepting a recommendation from it’s half-cent tax committee to fund the hospital at $300,000 a year for two years, council members increased the distribution to $440,000 over two years for a total of $880,000.

As a result, the recommendation to fund the a spectator seating project for the CWC Rocky Mountain Complex for Ag and Equine Science arena at $155,000 was cut to $100,000 so the fund balance could allow for another opportunity should one arise.

Mayor Richard Gard said the college had requested $390,000 and that would’ve been helpful to their project, but he said that put the council in somewhat of a dilemma. He said the right thing to do was to get the hospital project over the finish line, and the college could come back next year and request additional funds. The half-cent tax committee, in its recommendation, also stipulated that the money given to the college would have to be matched without any change to the scope of the project.

